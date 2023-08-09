Elon Musk reacts to 'boxing' video of his Chinese doppelganger. 'Still don't know if real...'

The clip comes amid talks of a “cage match” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

A “boxing” video of Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelganger, Yilong Ma, has gone viral online and has caught the attention of the billionaire himself. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page called Wall Street Silver, the clip has garnered nine million views.

In the now-viral video, Musk’s doppelganger can be seen wearing a quirky pair of shorts and red boxing gloves. He was “fighting” a person wearing a paper bag printed with Musk’s rival and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's face on his head. The person even drew an “X” on Yilong’s stomach with a marker.

The clip comes amid talks of a “cage match” between Musk and Zuckerberg. “Elon’s twin in China is training just in case,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:





Seriously I don't know what to saypic.twitter.com/WsZFUYhAgg

— vincentyu.eth (@vincent13031925) August 7, 2023

The clip spread like wildfire on the internet and left social media users in splits. Even the Tesla chief was amused. Reacting to the clip, Musk wrote he still can’t figure out if the doppelganger was real or AI-generated.

"Still don't know if real or AI-generated," he wrote.



Still don't know if real or AI-generated

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Musk’s lookalike initially went viral in 2020 when a major chunk of social media went into a frenzy and labelled Yilong as his “Chinese Twin Brother”. In 2021, the richest person in the world joked that he was “partly Chinese” after someone posted a picture of Yilong on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX CEO informed that the much-awaited “cage fight” between Zuckerberg and him will be live-streamed and the proceeds will go to charity for veterans. However, the next day, the Twitter boss said that he was going in for an MRI for his neck and upper back and might need surgery.