'Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X', says Elon Musk. 'Proceeds go to...'

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg following reports of Meta launching the Twitter rival 'Threads'.

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Sunday declared that his much-awaited fight with rival Threads CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X with the proceeds from the event being donated to a charity for veterans.



Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, also revealed that he has been lifting weights at work to prepare for the face-off because he does not have time to work out at home. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg trains in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Musk had challenged Mark Zuckerberg in a physical fight earlier in June when the two tech billionaires agreed to a “cage match” face-off. The "fight" was triggered when Musk responded to a post about Meta reportedly preparing to release Threads. The Twitter owner took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options". But when a Twitter user jokingly warned him of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training Musk wrote: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”.

Soon, the Meta CEO responded and agreed to the match. “Send me the location,” Zuckerberg wrote in Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk's tweet alongside another user's response urging him to “start training.”

Responding to it, Musk suggested the Vegas Octagon and then joked about his fighting skills.“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing,” Musk tweeted.

