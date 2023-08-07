Elon Musk to get MRI of back and neck, may need surgery ahead of 'fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk said he will know this week if surgery will be required. He didn’t disclose any other details.

Just yesterday Elon Musk had declared that his much-awaited fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X (formerly known as Twitter) and the proceeds of the same will go to charity for veterans.

However, ahead of the “cage fight”, the billionaire announced that he will receive an MRI for his neck and upper back on Monday and may require surgery.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," he wrote while replying to a post on X.

Earlier, Musk had mentioned that he has been suffering from “mega back pain” after a bout with a sumo wrestler. He had informed about the injury last year after challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Tesla chief has been talking about the fight with rival Threads CEO Zuckerberg for weeks now. He said that he has been lifting weights at work to prepare for the face-off because he doesn’t have time at to work out.

The “fight” was triggered when Musk responded to a post about Meta reportedly preparing to release Threads. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” he replied to a Twitter user.