English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk to get MRI of back and neck, may need surgery ahead of 'fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

    However, ahead of the “cage fight”, Elon Musk said that he will receive an MRI for his neck and upper back on Monday and may require surgery. The world’s richest person said he will know this week if surgery will be required. He didn’t disclose any other details.

    Edited by : Shubhi Mishra
    August 07, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk said he will know this week if surgery will be required. He didn’t disclose any other details.

    Just yesterday Elon Musk had declared that his much-awaited fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X (formerly known as Twitter) and the proceeds of the same will go to charity for veterans.

    However, ahead of the “cage fight”, the billionaire announced that he will receive an MRI for his neck and upper back on Monday and may require surgery.

    The world’s richest person said he will know this week if surgery will be required. He didn’t disclose any other details.


    “Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," he wrote while replying to a post on X.

    Earlier, Musk had mentioned that he has been suffering from “mega back pain” after a bout with a sumo wrestler. He had informed about the injury last year after challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” over Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, the Tesla chief has been talking about the fight with rival Threads CEO Zuckerberg for weeks now. He said that he has been lifting weights at work to prepare for the face-off because he doesn’t have time at to work out.

    The “fight” was triggered when Musk responded to a post about Meta reportedly preparing to release Threads. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” he replied to a Twitter user.

    Tags: #Elon Musk #Mark Zuckerberg #Threads #Twitter
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 01:47 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!