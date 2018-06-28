World's first all-display smartphone duo Vivo Nex S, Nex A expected to hit Indian shores on July 19

Smartphone duo Vivo Nex S and Nex A could be coming to India this July. The highly awaited smartphones are expected to be available in the country from July 19 going by a media invite from the company that simply says 'Block Your Date'.

The phones were launched in China earlier this month. While Nex A is priced at 3,898 yuan (approximately Rs 41,000), the Nex S, which is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants is priced at 4,498 yuan (approximately Rs 47,300) and 4,998 yuan (about Rs 52,000), respectively.

Vivo Nex S features

Originally launched as Vivo Apex in Mobile World Congress earlier this year, Vivo Nex S is the first phone in the world to sport an all-screen truly bezel-less display with a screen to body ratio of 91.24 percent.

Features like in-display fingerprint sensor, retractable selfie camera and “screen soundcasting technology” wherein the screen vibrates to create sound, created a stir in the smartphone market with fans across the world waiting to get their hands on the device.

Vivo Nex S specifications

The device has a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316X1080p and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, the device features 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

It comes with a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the rear with sensor aperture rate of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. At the front, there is a retractable 8MP front camera which has an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 loaded on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the security front, the phone has a game-changing third generation under-display fingerprint sensor. Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, AI-based virtual assistant named Jovi, dedicated Jovi button, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 port Bluetooth 5.0, 7.1-channel 3D audio.

Vivo Nex A specs and features

Vivo Nex A shares the same 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED Super AMOLED display as its beefier brother the Nex S. The device is powered by a more modest Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The device also sports the same cameras at the rear, however, there is no retractable front camera. Another major difference is the absence of the under-display fingerprint sensor. The device sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead.