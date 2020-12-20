MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp video call feature coming to desktops next year

December 20, 2020 / 10:18 AM IST

WhatsApp will soon introduce voice and video call support for its desktop application in 2021. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been working on the feature for quite some time. The WhatsApp voice and video call feature is available on the iOS and Android app.

A WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed the rollout of WhatsApp video and voice call for desktop feature with Reuters. The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing apps Zoom and Google Meet. It is unclear if the messaging app has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

WhatsApp further said that it has already rolled out the feature to some desktop users on a trial basis in time for the holiday season. 

Earlier this year, WhatsApp video call support for the web was spotted in the 2.2043.7 beta update. A window will be displayed when users receive calls on WhatsApp Web. Users can accept or decline the incoming call. As for when a user makes a call, WhatsApp will show a smaller window that would include the status of the call.

Apart from this feature, the messaging app is also contemplating giving users the ability to add support for group audio and video calls. The feature received an upgrade on the mobile app wherein a total of eight people could participate in a WhatsApp video call at a time.

WhatsApp has also added the ability to start a group video call with a single tap for group chats of eight or less.

Also check: Best WhatsApp features that help improve your privacy and user experience on the messaging app
TAGS: #Technology #WhatsApp
first published: Dec 20, 2020 10:18 am

