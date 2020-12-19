10 best WhatsApp features launched in 2020: WhatsApp Pay, Dark mode, Group video-calling, and more

WhatsApp is among the most popular apps used in India with a userbase of over 400 million users. The Facebook-owned messaging app's popularity is owed to its set of features and a simple user interface. As the company continues to make more additions, here is a recap of 10 WhatsApp features that were launched in 2020.

WhatsApp Payments: WhatsApp designed the payments feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks. It allows users to transfer money instantly, directly between bank accounts. There is no need to create a wallet separately. To know how to set up WhatsApp Pay, click here

Group Video-calling: WhatsApp brought a big update to its video-calling feature by increasing the limit to eight users per call. At a time when meeting in person is difficult, the feature has certainly been a welcome addition. Another update allows you to focus on whoever you want by pressing and holding to maximise a participant's video to full screen. WhatsApp has also added the ability to start a group video call with a single tap for group chats of eight or less. Click here to know more.

Disappearing Messages: This WhatsApp feature allows users to enable an option on individual and group chats that deletes new messages after seven days. It is available across multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices. If a user doesn't open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened. To know the steps to enable disappearing messages, click here

Redesigned Storage Management: The WhatsApp feature lets users manage storage and free-up space used by the messaging app. Users can use the new storage management tool to identify, review, and bulk delete items that they no longer need and free up storage on their smartphones. To know how to delete multiple junk messages on WhatsApp using the new storage management tool, click here

WhatsApp Dark Mode: After testing the WhatsApp feature for a year, the company finally rolled out dark mode on iOS and Android. The feature was later added to WhatsApp Web and Desktop as well. Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look at a familiar experience. It's designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. To know how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp, click here

Mute Always: Now, you can mute your WhatsApp group or personal chats indefinitely with the new ‘Always Mute’ option. This feature is definitely a boon for many who have wanted to keep their notifications at bay.

Customisable wallpapers: Users can set custom wallpapers for individual chats and groups. The feature makes chats distinguishable, further helping avoid sending a message to the wrong chat.

WhatsApp Advanced Search: With this WhatsApp feature, users can choose the type of media and add keywords to look through past chats and messages. The feature is an improved version of WhatsApp's already-available feature —Chat Search. Advanced Search has an added 'Media' window, which allows users to search for photos, videos, GIFs, documents, etc. To know how Advanced Search works, click here

WhatsApp Stickers: Stickers on WhatsApp do a great job at expressing emotions. They are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. WhatsApp rolled out animated sticker packs as a more fun and expressive way to communicate.

WhatsApp QR Code: Adding contacts to WhatsApp has become faster and easier. Each user has a unique QR code associated with them. WhatsApp allows users to scan the code to add them as a contact instead of manually entering their phone number. To know : Adding contacts to WhatsApp has become faster and easier. Each user has a unique QR code associated with them. WhatsApp allows users to scan the code to add them as a contact instead of manually entering their phone number. To know how to add contacts on WhatsApp using QR code, click here