10 best WhatsApp features launched in 2020: WhatsApp Pay, Dark mode, Group video-calling, and more

: WhatsApp brought a big update to its video-calling feature by increasing the limit to eight users per call. At a time when meeting in person is difficult, the feature has certainly been a welcome addition. Another update allows you to focus on whoever you want by pressing and holding to maximise a participant’s video to full screen. WhatsApp has also added the ability to start a group video call with a single tap for group chats of eight or less. Click here to know more.