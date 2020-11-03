Latest WhatsApp feature updates storage management tool to delete junk messages easily

A new WhatsApp feature is being rolled out to Android and iOS users to help manage storage and free-up space used by the messaging app. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has released a new storage management tool that will help users remove junk messages easily. Users can use the new storage management tool to identify, review, and bulk delete items that they no longer need and free up storage on their smartphones.

The feature was first spotted earlier this year in various WhatsApp beta updates. WhatsApp is now rolling out the new storage management tool to users worldwide. Once available, users will be able to bulk delete junk messages.

How to delete multiple junk messages on WhatsApp using the new storage management tool? Once the new tool is available on your WhatsApp, go to Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage.

The latest feature has a new storage bar at the top that shows how much space is being used by chats and media shared on WhatsApp. The update also brings a dedicated option to view media files that have been forwarded on the app.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will also show files that are larger than 5MB. You can arrange these stories by size and review them before deleting them.

At the bottom, you will see the traditional chat list that consumes more storage.

You will also see a warning message at the top of your screen when your device storage is almost full and you might need to free up some space to download content on WhatsApp.

Currently, users need to tap on each chat to see the breakdown of how much space each is being taken. Users can then tap on manage to delete these messages and media content.