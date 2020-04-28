App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest WhatsApp update on iOS and Android enables up to 8 participants for a group video call

All participants need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp to support the feature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp has finally rolled out a stable update on iOS and Android that extends the limit of participants in a group video call to eight.

Users can download the latest update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to increase the limit of participants during a video call on the messaging app.

The update feature comes a few days after Facebook — WhatsApp’s parent company — announced several updates to its family of apps. According to the updated changelog on iOS, group video and voice calls now support up to 8 participants. All participants need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp to support the feature.

Once the app is updated, one can make a group video or voice call by opening the ‘Calls’ tab and tapping on the ‘Call’ button on the upper right corner. Then, tap on ‘New Group Call’ and select the participants for the video call.

The other way to make a WhatsApp video call within a group is by tapping on the ‘Call’ button and selecting a video call.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed four people to participate in a group video all a time. However, looking at the growing demand for video calling apps across several platforms, the company decided to extend the limit to eight users at a time.

The WhatsApp update on iOS also brings the ‘context menu’ with an added ‘Info’ option. The updated feature now shows six options — Star, Reply, Forward, Copy, Info, and Delete — when you long-press a message in a WhatsApp chat. The feature can be found in both individual and group chat.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #Facebook #India #Technology #WhatsApp

