Facebook Messenger Rooms offers unlimited video calls with up to 50 participants

As the global coronavirus pandemic has locked down a quarter of the world’s population, video calling apps have become the primary form of socialising for people across the globe. Zoom, a video calling platform, has seen a surge in its userbase. However, Zoom has been ridden with security and privacy woes.
Now, Facebook is looking to capitalise on Zoom’s issues with a new group video chat feature called Messenger Rooms. As explained in a blog post, Messenger Rooms is not a separate app but a tool that can be launched from the Facebook or Messenger app.
While Facebook Messenger already has a video chat function, the total number of participants is limited. Additionally, users who wish to join a video call require a Facebook account. With Messenger Rooms, up to 50 people can join a video call even if they do not have a Facebook account. Moreover, there is no time limit on calls and users can enter a room by simply clicking on a link.
Once you join a room, you can play around with virtual backgrounds. A user who creates a Room can remove people at any time as well as lock it to stop new users from entering. You can also leave a room at any time. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a live stream that Messenger Rooms would be rolling out globally in the coming weeks.
