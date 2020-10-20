WhatsApp Web may get voice and video call support soon

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has recently issued a new 2.2043.7 update for beta users, reports suggest. The new update will bring voice and video call support to the app's web-based version, WhatsApp Web.

A website named Wabetainfo, that keeps track of updates made to the messaging app, issued screenshots that depict how the update will appear for users.

How will it work?

According to reports, when users receive calls from WhatsApp Web, a window will be displayed. From this, users can accept or decline the incoming call. As for when a user makes a call, WhatsApp will show a smaller window that would include the status of the call.

Apart from this feature, the messaging app is also contemplating giving users the ability to add the support for group audio and video calls.

Currently, in order to take calls on the app, users are required to switch from the web-based version to their phone. However, once this feature is made available, users will no longer need to reach out to their phones to attend calls, while working on Whatsapp Web from other devices.