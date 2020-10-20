172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|whatsapp-web-may-get-voice-and-video-call-support-soon-5989641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp Web may get voice and video call support soon

Currently, in order to take calls on the app, users are required to switch from the web-based version to their phone

Moneycontrol News

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has recently issued a new 2.2043.7 update for beta users, reports suggest. The new update will bring voice and video call support to the app's web-based version, WhatsApp Web.

A website named Wabetainfo, that keeps track of updates made to the messaging app, issued screenshots that depict how the update will appear for users.

WhatsApp_web_call

Close

How will it work?

According to reports, when users receive calls from WhatsApp Web, a window will be displayed. From this, users can accept or decline the incoming call. As for when a user makes a call, WhatsApp will show a smaller window that would include the status of the call.

Apart from this feature, the messaging app is also contemplating giving users the ability to add the support for group audio and video calls.

Currently, in order to take calls on the app, users are required to switch from the web-based version to their phone. However, once this feature is made available, users will no longer need to reach out to their phones to attend calls, while working on Whatsapp Web from other devices.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #WhatsApp #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.