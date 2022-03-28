WhatsApp users might soon be able to send files up to 2GB like on Telegram

Messaging app WhatsApp is working on introducing a new feature that lets users send files as large as 2GB. According to a WABetaInfo report, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is planning to play catch up to Telegram, which already allows users to send large files up to 2GB.

The report states that the new WhatsApp feature is currently being tested with a small number of iPhone users. Details about the upcoming WhatsApp feature were spotted in the iOS beta update 22.7.0.76 version. The update revealed that WhatsApp will bump the file size limit to 2GB at a time. Currently, users can send only up to 100MB worth of files at a time on the Facebook-owned platform.

The test is currently being conducted with iOS users in Argentina. Screenshots included in the report reveal that WhatsApp is sending alerts to users, informing them about the raised limit for file sharing. The report further stated that although the screenshot shared is from an iOS device, the ability to share media files up to 2GB is also available to certain beta testers that use WhatsApp beta for Android in Argentina.

As of now, It is not clear when will the update be widely available for all iOS and Android users. In fact, WhatsApp may even roll back the changes by restoring the previous limit after the test.