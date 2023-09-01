English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp reportedly working on new interface for Android

    The UI is still under development and is not available to beta testers.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    WhatsApp reportedly working on new interface for Android

    There is reportedly an iOS revamp on the way as well. (Representational Image)

    WhatsApp is working on user interface revamp for Android, according to new reports. The interface will now have a top bar on Android that will allow users to quickly switch between tabs.

    According to a report by WABetaInfo, who spotted the interface in WhatsApp beta 2.23.18.18, the UI is still under development and is not available to beta testers.

    Also read | 7 major features that WhatsApp introduced in 2023

    The top bar will allow you to quickly jump between your chats, unread chats, personal contacts and business contacts, all from one interface. The report also notes that the new design falls within the spectrum of Google's Material Design 3 guidelines for Android.

    While the publication only spotted the new UI for the Android version, there is reportedly an iOS revamp on the way as well.

    Related stories

    Also read | How do you get your WhatsApp account back if your phone is stolen?

    Recently, WhatsApp introduced the ability to share HD 720p videos in chats, along with a native app for Apple's Mac ecosystem.

    You can also send HD photos on WhatsApp now, and the communications platform has made it even easier to create personalized groups. You can also share your screen during a video call now, and edit photo captions.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #End to end encryption (E2EE) #instant messaging #Meta #WhatsApp
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 04:46 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!