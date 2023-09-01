WhatsApp reportedly working on new interface for Android

There is reportedly an iOS revamp on the way as well. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp is working on user interface revamp for Android, according to new reports. The interface will now have a top bar on Android that will allow users to quickly switch between tabs.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, who spotted the interface in WhatsApp beta 2.23.18.18, the UI is still under development and is not available to beta testers.

Also read | 7 major features that WhatsApp introduced in 2023

The top bar will allow you to quickly jump between your chats, unread chats, personal contacts and business contacts, all from one interface. The report also notes that the new design falls within the spectrum of Google's Material Design 3 guidelines for Android.

While the publication only spotted the new UI for the Android version, there is reportedly an iOS revamp on the way as well.

Also read | How do you get your WhatsApp account back if your phone is stolen?

Recently, WhatsApp introduced the ability to share HD 720p videos in chats, along with a native app for Apple's Mac ecosystem.

You can also send HD photos on WhatsApp now, and the communications platform has made it even easier to create personalized groups. You can also share your screen during a video call now, and edit photo captions.