WhatsApp introduces native mac app for enhanced communication

Meta said that it will launch the app on the Mac App Store soon. (Representational Image)

Meta-owned communications platform, WhatsApp, has announced a native app for Apple's Mac computers. The app allows group calls with up to 32 people, and video calls with up to 8 people. You can get the app from WhatsApp's website.

Till now, Mac users had to rely on the web version of WhatsApp but in this release, the platform has a dedicated app on Mac.

Also read | WhatsApp will now let you edit photo captions

"The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history," said the company in a blog post.

As with all other versions of WhatsApp, communications are end-to-end encrypted for security, so you can rest easy knowing your private chats aren't being read by someone else.

Also read | WhatsApp allows users to share their screens with contacts

Meta said that it will launch the app on the Mac App Store soon but users can download and use the app from their website in the meantime.

Recently, WhatsApp announced the ability to share higher-resolution 720p videos on the platform. It also introduced the ability to share higher-resolution photos not too long ago.