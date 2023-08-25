WhatsApp will now let you share 720p videos on Android

You will also need to toggle the 'HD' option every time you send a video. By default, the video quality will always be set to 'Standard'. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the ability to send higher-resolution 720p videos in chat. Until now, users were only able to share videos in standard 480p resolution.

With the new update, users can toggle an option that allows them to share videos in higher quality. To do so, click on the attachment icon and look for the video you want to send in the gallery.

Next, look for an 'HD' icon on the top of the screen and select it. Once you do, the file size of the video will increase, confirm by pressing 'Done'. That's it, you can now share the video.

For now, the feature seems to be only rolling out on Android and there is no word yet on when it will be available on iOS. You will also need to toggle the 'HD' option every time you send a video, by default, the video quality will always be set to 'Standard'.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced an update that allowed users to higher-quality photos. This works across Android, iOS and web.

Once you send a higher-quality photo, it is automatically tagged and an icon will be shown in the message bubble indicating the quality of the image.