WhatsApp will now let you edit photo captions

WhatsApp has slowly begun rolling out a new update that allows users to edit captions for media sent on the platform.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out to all users but in a phased manner, which means it could take a few weeks before all users see the option.

To edit a photo caption, simply tap and hold the image, and you should see an option to edit the caption. There is a caveat here though, like the time limit on editing text messages, users will have 15 minutes after they have shared an image to edit the caption.

In other news, WhatsApp recently introduced an option to send high-quality 'HD' images. While the option will preserve the dimensions of the image, light compression will still be applied.

Users will also need to select HD quality from the menu each time, since it defaults to Standard quality.

Once you send a higher quality photo, it is automatically tagged and an icon will be shown in the message bubble indicating the quality of the image.

The feature is limited to images shared within conversations. You also cannot use HD photos for status updates. Meta says that support for HD videos is coming soon.