    WhatsApp allows users to share their screens with contacts

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    WhatsApp allows you to share your screen with contacts

    (Image: Pixabay)

    WhatsApp has introduced a new screen sharing feature that allows users to share their screens on phone or PC, during a video call.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Facebook stating that the app now allows you, "to share your screen during the call".

    As with other screen sharing services, the feature allows you to share your PC or phone screen with other participants during a video call, in real-time. The option is accessible with the Share icon, and gives you a choice to either share the screen for a particular application or the entire screen.

    The company said that, "screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call". The feature was in extended testing in beta but is now available to users on Android, iOS and Windows.

    If you don't see the new feature yet on your app, don't fret because Meta is rolling out the update in a phased manner.

    Meta also introduced a new landscape mode for video calls which will give users, "a broader and more engaging visual experience while sharing content on your smartphone".

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Video calling #video conferencing #WhatsApp
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 03:08 pm

