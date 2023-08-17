English
    WhatsApp adds screen lock for web, tests group call enhancements on Android beta

    Users can block unauthorised access of their WhatsApp chats by locking the app down with a screen lock.

    August 17, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
    WhatsApp adds Screen Lock for web in beta, tests group call enhancements on Android beta

    On web, users can also log out and log in to their WhatsApp Web account in case they forget the screen lock password. (Representational Image)

    WhatsApp has started to test the Screen Lock feature for its web version in beta. As you might have guessed, this allows you to stop unauthorised access of your WhatsApp chats by locking the app down with a screen lock. On web, users can also log out and log in to their WhatsApp Web account in case they forget the screen lock password.

    According to WABetaInfo, users can enable this by accessing settings on their WhatsApp web app, and toggling the option under Privacy.

    You will be prompted to enter a password for the feature, and once done you will need to enter it every time you access the app, otherwise your notifications and chats will not be displayed. The feature is available in WhatsApp Beta 2.2333.11 for web.

    Besides that, WhatsApp is testing enhanced functionality for group calls with the latest beta for Android version 2.23.17.7.

    The interface has been cleaned up and enhanced to show the type of call being made in the bottom row, and includes a new button that allows you to add contacts or participants.

