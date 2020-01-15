Vu launches 4K Vu Cinema TV with Pixelium Glass Technology in India

VU Technologies recently launched a new smart TV lineup in Indian markets. The Vu Cinema TV lineup arrives in three different sizes and will be available on Amazon India. The new Cinema TV is aimed at consumers who demand a superior viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Vu is one of the most formidable television manufacturers in the affordable TV market. The Vu Cinema TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV 9 Pie. It is available in three different sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Vu’s new smart TV starts at Rs 26,999. The 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in Vu’s range are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

According to Vu, the Cinema TV is the first television in India that that involves 100 percent robotic assembly of LED panels. The company claim that the technology ensures uniform brightness across all edges, a sleek frameless design and absolute precision. The new TV lineup also features Vu’s Pixelium Glass Technology, enhancing light reflection by 40 percent elaborating picture brightness, delivering 500 nits of brightness.

The new Vu TV brings major improvements in the audio output. All three 4K smart TVs in the range deliver 40W of sound output through a soundbar-like speaker arrangement that combines full range speakers and tweeters. The Dolby Processing Audio fitted in Vu Cinema TV ensures that the viewer gets theatre-like audio-visual performance.