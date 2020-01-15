App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vu launches 4K Vu Cinema TV with Pixelium Glass Technology in India

The new TV lineup is available in three sizes, starting at Rs 26,999.

Carlsen Martin

VU Technologies recently launched a new smart TV lineup in Indian markets. The Vu Cinema TV lineup arrives in three different sizes and will be available on Amazon India. The new Cinema TV is aimed at consumers who demand a superior viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Vu is one of the most formidable television manufacturers in the affordable TV market. The Vu Cinema TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV 9 Pie. It is available in three different sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Vu’s new smart TV starts at Rs 26,999. The 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in Vu’s range are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

According to Vu, the Cinema TV is the first television in India that that involves 100 percent robotic assembly of LED panels. The company claim that the technology ensures uniform brightness across all edges, a sleek frameless design and absolute precision. The new TV lineup also features Vu’s Pixelium Glass Technology, enhancing light reflection by 40 percent elaborating picture brightness, delivering 500 nits of brightness.

Close

The new Vu TV brings major improvements in the audio output. All three 4K smart TVs in the range deliver 40W of sound output through a soundbar-like speaker arrangement that combines full range speakers and tweeters. The Dolby Processing Audio fitted in Vu Cinema TV ensures that the viewer gets theatre-like audio-visual performance.

related news

Additionally, the ActiVoice remote and Google Assistant support gives users convenient access to content. The Cinema TV features content from several VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Google Play and YouTube. The Vu Cinema TV will be available on Amazon India from January 18 onwards.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #TV #VU Television

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.