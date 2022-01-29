MARKET NEWS

    Vivo Y75 launched in India with a budget 5G chip and a 50 MP triple-camera setup

    The Vivo Y75 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

    The Vivo Y75 was recently unveiled in India. The Vivo Y75 is a mid-tier smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, 50 MP triple-cameras, a large battery, and fast-charging support.

    Vivo Y75 Price in India 

    The Vivo Y75 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colours. The phone will be available through online and offline channels.

    Vivo Y75 Specifications 

    The Vivo Y75 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDRX RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset also runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 custom skin.

    The Vivo Y75 sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has 2.5D curved glass and opts for a 96 percent NTS colour gamut. The handset also boats a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support.

    For optics, the Vivo Y75 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Y75 also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port, among other things.
    Tags: #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 03:04 pm
