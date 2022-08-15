English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo V25 series launching in India on August 17, V25 Pro to feature 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

    The V25 Pro also appears to have a screen with curved edges on the front and will use a colour changing back panel.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

    The Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India in the next couple of days. The line-up will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While Vivo has confirmed several details about the ‘Pro’ model, the Vivo 25 has been leaked.

    The Vivo V25 series is launching in India on August 17 at 12:00 noon. Details have already been revealed of the Vivo V25 Pro. Vivo also revealed its design, confirming a colour-changing back panel. Additionally, the V25 Pro also appears to have a screen with curved edges on the front.

    The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can also be used as Extended RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel, we believe it will likely be the latter.

    The phone will also come with a 64 MP triple-camera setup with OIS. The Vivo V25 Pro will also pack a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support. The Vivo V25 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in the country. The Flipkart page also mentions that the Vivo V25 series is the official smartphone for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of now details of the vanilla Vivo V25 haven’t been revealed. Additionally, Vivo hasn’t referenced the phone in any of its promotional material. So, the company could unveil the vanilla Vivo V25 at a later date in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 01:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.