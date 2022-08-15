Vivo V25 series launching in India on August 17, V25 Pro to feature 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

The Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India in the next couple of days. The line-up will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While Vivo has confirmed several details about the ‘Pro’ model, the Vivo 25 has been leaked.

The Vivo V25 series is launching in India on August 17 at 12:00 noon. Details have already been revealed of the Vivo V25 Pro. Vivo also revealed its design, confirming a colour-changing back panel. Additionally, the V25 Pro also appears to have a screen with curved edges on the front.



We are bringing magic into your palms!

Stay tuned for the unveiling of the new vivo V25 Pro that will delight your moments and brighten your night with just a single click. https://t.co/osYRDALTEb

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 12, 2022

The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can also be used as Extended RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel, we believe it will likely be the latter.

The phone will also come with a 64 MP triple-camera setup with OIS. The Vivo V25 Pro will also pack a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support. The Vivo V25 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in the country. The Flipkart page also mentions that the Vivo V25 series is the official smartphone for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As of now details of the vanilla Vivo V25 haven’t been revealed. Additionally, Vivo hasn’t referenced the phone in any of its promotional material. So, the company could unveil the vanilla Vivo V25 at a later date in India.