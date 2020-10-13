Vivo V20 launched in India for Rs 24,990: Check specifications, features

Vivo V20 has been launched in India. The new Vivo smartphone will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. Vivo V20 price in India starts at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review), and other smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.

Vivo V20 price in India

Vivo V20 price starts at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration launched at Rs 27,990. Vivo V20 comes in three colour options - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

The smartphone goes on sale starting October 20 via Flipkart. Customers can pre-book the Vivo V20 starting October 13.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a water-drop notch on top for the 44MP front camera setup.

The smartphone weighs 171 grams and is only 7.38mm thick. The Sunset Melody, however, is 7.48mm thick and weighs 172 grams.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Vivo V20 features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

Connectivity options include 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, etc.