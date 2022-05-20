Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 870 chips: All you need to know

Vivo recently added two smartphones to its S series in China. The Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro arrive with triple rear cameras, high refresh rate screens, and flagship chipsets, including the Snapdragon 870 on the vanilla model and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on the Pro variant.

Vivo S15 Pro Price

The Vivo S15 Pro’s price in China is set at CNY 3,399 (Roughly Rs 39,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 42,650).

Vivo S15 Price

The Vivo S15 features a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,150) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo S15 is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,600) and CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 38,050), respectively.

The Vivo S15 is available in Midsummer (Blue), Light Gold (Gold), and Yao Hei (Black) colour options. The Vivo S15 Pro only comes in Midsummer (Blue) and Yao Hei (Black) colours. There is no information about the availability of the Vivo S15 outside China.

Also Read: Vivo X80 Pro Review in Five Minutes

Vivo S15 Pro Specifications

The Vivo S15 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Vivo S15 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display by Samsung. The phone boasts a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 1000Hz.

For optics, the Vivo S15 Pro gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS. The other cameras include a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP monochrome portrait sensor. The Vivo S15 Pro also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo S15 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The phone gets stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support. It is equipped with an X-axis linear motor and 500 presets for haptic feedback.

Vivo S15 Specifications

The Vivo S15 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The vanilla Vivo S1 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Vivo S15 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Vivo S15 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The other cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Vivo S15 also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes