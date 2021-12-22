Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 108 MP Triple Cameras, Dual Selfie Cameras

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro have officially been unveiled in China. The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are powered by MediaTek chipsets, arrive with high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, and are equipped with five cameras in total, two on the front and three on the back.

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro Price

The Vivo S12 is priced at CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 33,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the top-tier 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,550). The Vivo S12 Pro’s price is set at CNY 3,399 (Roughly Rs 40,300) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,850).

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are already for pre-order on Vivo’s Chinese e-store and will begin shipping on December 30. However, there is no word on the international availability of the Vivo S12 series, although previous reports suggest that the Vivo S12 Pro will be rebranded as the Vivo V23 Pro in India and other markets.

Vivo S12 Pro Specifications

The Vivo S12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 25GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen also supports HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the S12 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP primary sensor. The other two cameras included an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the wide notch houses a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter for selfies.

The Vivo S12 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo S12 Pro is available in Warm Gold, Islet Blue, and Shining Black colour options.

Vivo S12 Specifications

The Vivo S12, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The phone comes in the same memory configurations as its Pro counterpart. Additionally, the vanilla Vivo S12 packs a 4,200 mAh battery with similar 44W charging support. The phone also runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11.

The Vivo S12 comes with a smaller 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Most other aspects of the display are similar to that of the S12 Pro, although the standard S12 has a flat-screen as opposed to the curvature on the Pro version. Additionally, you also get a lower contrast ratio on the vanilla S12.

The cameras on the Vivo S12 has the same triple-camera setup on the back as the Pro model, although the dual front cameras consist of a 44 MP main camera and 8 MP ultrawide shooter. Connectivity and colour options are the same as those on the Pro model.