Vivo S12 Pro key specifications confirmed ahead of tomorrow's launch

The Vivo S12 series is set to arrive in China on Wednesday. The Vivo S12 series is said to include two models, including the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Ahead of its launch, Vivo has just dropped a new teaser video about the S12 series, confirming a few details about the cameras on the device.

Vivo S12 Pro Confirmed Specifications

The video confirms that the Vivo S12 Pro will feature two selfie cameras, one of which will be a 50 MP sensor and the other presumably an ultrawide shooter. The wide notch on the front also houses a dual-LED flash. The teaser uploaded on Weibo also reveals the phone’s triple-camera setup on the back and the 108 MP primary sensor at its helm.

The Vivo S12 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone will also use UFS 3.1 storage. The video also reveals the phone in a gold colour option. The Vivo S12 series is expected to run on OriginOS Ocean.

Vivo S12 Pro Expected Specifications

The Vivo S12 series could also get a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel. The Vivo S12 Pro is also expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone will likely feature a slim form factor, while the teaser on Weibo reveals noticeable curvature along the sides of the screen.

Additionally, independent news agency Nashville Chatter recently spotted a listing of the Vivo S23 Pro on Google’s Play Console. The Play Console listing reveals that the specifications and design of the Vivo V23 Pro are similar to that of the Vivo S12 Pro, which is launching in China tomorrow.

This suggests that the Vivo V23 Pro could be a repackaged Vivo S12 Pro for international markets as S series launches have been limited to China for some time now. The Vivo V23 Pro’s launch in India is expected to take place as early as January 2022.