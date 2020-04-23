Vivo launches iQOO Neo3 5G, the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered phone

Last month, Vivo released a 5G smartphone under its iQOO brand. The iQOO 3 5G was one of the most affordable smartphones powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched another smartphone under the iQOO sub-brand.

The Vivo iQOO Neo3 is the newest entrant to the iQOO lineup and is easily the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered phone at a starting price of CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 29,000). The phone supports dual-mode 5G, while the chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256 of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo iQOO Neo3 sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a 20:9 aspect ratio and is HDR10 compliant. The iQOO Neo3 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The device runs on Android 10 with the iQOO UI skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Neo3 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. Additionally, the punch-hole cutout on the screen houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone gets a headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. Vivo is offering the device in Blue and Black colours.

The Vivo iQOO Neo3 is priced at CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 29,000) for the entry-level 6GB/128GB model. You can also get the phone in an 8GB/128GB and a 12GB/128GB configuration for CNY 2,998 (Approx. Rs 32,200) and CNY 3,298 (Approx. Rs 35,425), respectively. The iQOO Neo3 is also available in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 3,398 (Approx. Rs 36,500).

The Vivo iQOO Neo3 will go on sale in China on April 29. However, there is no word on international availability. The company could bring the phone to India with iQOO operating as an independent brand in the country.