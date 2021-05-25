Vivo iQOO Neo5 Lite launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz display, triple cameras

Vivo recently unveiled a new smartphone under its iQOO brand in China. The Vivo iQOO Neo5 Lite is an affordable version of the original iQOO Neo5 that was unveiled in March. The iQOO Neo5 Lite comes with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, a high-refresh-rate panel, super-fast charging, and a triple-camera setup.

iQOO Neo5 Lite Price

The iQOO Neo5 Lite is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,150) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,400) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,700), respectively. For now, there is no information about availability outside Chinese markets.

iQOO Neo5 Lite Specs

The iQOO Neo5 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the Multi-Turbo 5.0 and an 11-layer liquid-cooled heat dissipation system further aid in providing optimal performance. The phone can also use 3GB of the UFS 3.1 storage as additional RAM.

On the front, the iQOO Neo5 Lite sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset also opts for a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit on the back. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The iQOO Neo5 Lite run Android 11-based OriginOS. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The iQOO Neo5 Lite also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Lastly, the handset is available in Polar Night Black and Bingfeng White colour options.