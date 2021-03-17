Vivo iQOO Neo5 with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display launched: All you need to know

Vivo recently dropped a new phone under its iQOO sub-brand in China. The iQOO Neo5 arrives with a flagship chipset, liquid cooling, a vibrant AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, and super-fast charging support.

iQOO Neo5 Price

The Vivo iQOO Neo5’s price is set at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 27,900) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,200) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly 33,500), respectively. The iQOO Neo5 is already up for pre-order in China and will go on sale in the country from March 22.

iQOO Neo5 Specs

The iQOO Neo5 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11 based OriginOS for iQOO.

The Neo5 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 1000Hz. The display is HDR10+ certified with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the iQOO Neo5 opts for a quad-camera setup, with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also features a graphite board and a liquid cooling system. iQOO claims that Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology expands storage, reduces lag and reduces energy consumption.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo5 include 4G, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The phone is available in Cloud Shadow Blue, Night Shadow Black, and Pixel Orange. Vivo has not mentioned whether the iQOO Neo5 will arrive in India, although it is unlikely given that most iQOO devices are limited to China.