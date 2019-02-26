Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 vs rivals, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM 125 Duke

Yamaha is all geared up to launch the MT-15 in India come March 15 and while prices have not yet been announced, there is chatter that it will retail around Rs 1.25 lakh. At this price point, the MT-15 firmly goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the KTM 125 Duke.

In terms of styling, the MT-15 looks the most aggressive of the lot. The beefy tank and the split headlight set-up will definitely fetch the most attention on the streets. The NS on the other hand has a more subtle, flowy design theme to it, while the Duke borrows its design cues from the bigger 200 Duke and is angular and sharp.

Speaking of headlamps, the MT-15 will get a projector headlamp while the other two on our list get the old halogen lamps. Instrument clusters on the KTM and the Yamaha are fully digital dials, whereas the Pulsar gets a semi-digital console with an analogue tachometer.

Now in terms of power trains, the KTM has the smallest with a 124cc engine producing 14.75 PS and 12 Nm of torque. The MT-15 is powered by a 155cc motor and while it does churn out about 19 PS of maximum power, the torque figure falls almost in line with the KTM at 14.7 Nm. The NS200 on the other hand has the biggest engine here with a 199.5cc power plant producing 23.17 PS and 18.3 Nm of torque.

In terms of mechanicals, the KTM is the only one to get upside down forks at the front, while the Yamaha and the Bajaj get conventional telescopic front forks. On the ABS front, the Duke and the Pulsar get single-channel ABS, while the MT-15 is expected to get a dual-channel unit.

In terms of pricing, the MT-15 will be the most expensive with an expected price tag of around Rs 1.25 lakh. The KTM 125 Duke though does hold second place with a monstrous Rs 1.18 lakh price for a 125cc bike, while the Bajaj NS200 sits neatly at the Rs 1.12 lakh mark.