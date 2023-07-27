Today in AI: Spotify CEO teases AI features, India AI and Meta ink deal and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Spotify CEO teases new AI features during earnings call

Elk also teased that the company could use AI to summarize podcasts.





Spotify CEO Daniel Elk teased new AI features that could be coming to the service in the future, during the company's second-quarter earnings call. The streaming service has already implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered feature known as DJ, that curates music based on your preferences.



“By using generative AI and our tools here, I think you’re going to be able to see that we can significantly reduce the cost that it takes for advertisers to develop new ad formats,” said Elk.



India AI, Meta India ink pact to spur advancements in AI, emerging tech

The effort will foster social inclusion, improve government service delivery, and spur innovation using large language models, Generative AI, cognitive systems and translation models.





The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation between India AI and Meta in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, including making Meta's open-source AI models available for use by the Indian ecosystem.



Can Generative AI grow better jobs?

Since the traditional advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, deployed during the last decade or so, effectively performed numerical tasks, an important question being asked is how Gen AI will impact jobs.

