English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 21, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    TikTok counters Forbes article that said it planned to track US citizens

    TikTik in it's rebuttal said that it doesn't collect precise location information from US users

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    (Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

    (Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)


    Recently, Forbes published an article where it said that TikTok, the popular social media phenomenon, was planning to use the app to monitor the location of specific individuals in the US.

    According to material seen by Forbes, TikTok's internal audit and risk control department planned to collect TikTok data of "the location of a U.S. citizen who had never had an employment relationship with the company". While it remains unclear if the data was actually collected, Forbes said that the plan was "for a Beijing-based ByteDance team to obtain location information from U.S. users' devices".

    TikTok has now hit back at the allegations. In a series of tweets, the Chinese social media platform said that Forbes' reporting lacked "rigor and journalistic integrity" and that the article had intentionally withheld a portion of the statement that they shared, which stated that "TikTok does not collect precise GPS location information from US users".

    The company also clarified that the platform has never been used to "target" any specific individuals "of the U.S. government, activists, public figures or journalists, nor do we serve them a different content experience than other users".

    According to data from Sensor Tower, TikTok is now the top grossing app in the world as of September 2022, with a total lifetime consumer spending of nearly $6.3 billion. It was also the top-downloaded mobile app of Q3 2022, clocking 196.5 million installs across several app marketplaces.

    Close

    Related stories

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ByteDance #Forbes #Location Tracking #social media #TikTok
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.