English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    TikTok Co-Founder Quits ByteDance After Edtech Experiment Flop

    One of TikTok’s original creators has left its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. after Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown scuppered an expansion into gaming and education.

    Bloomberg
    July 09, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

    One of TikTok’s original creators has left its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. after Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown scuppered an expansion into gaming and education.

    Louis Yang, a co-founder of Musical.ly -- the app acquired by ByteDance that morphed into TikTok -- quit his job at the Beijing-based firm last week, according to a person familiar with the matter. Yang was last in charge of ByteDance’s foray into educational gadgets, which was frustrated by Bejing’s clampdown on online tutoring services and apps last summer, said the person, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

    Under his guidance, the company introduced its first hardware product in 2020, a desktop lamp with a built-in touchscreen and voice assistant to help children learn. Sales of the $100 gadget were sluggish and ByteDance has since shut down most of its online education business to comply with Beijing’s tighter regulations on the after-school tutoring industry, laying off hundreds of employees in the process.

    ByteDance didn’t respond to a request for comment, while Yang didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message. Chinese tech blog Late Post first reported Yang’s departure.

    Similar to fellow China tech leaders Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance is streamlining operations to prioritize profitability ahead of aggressive expansion. Over the past year, the TikTok purveyor also offloaded a stock trading app and disbanded its venture investment arm. It shut down a game development studio acquired just three years ago, slashing more than a hundred jobs in a major setback to its ambitions of challenging Tencent in mobile gaming.

    Close

    Related stories

    Yang co-created the lip-syncing app Musical.ly with his longtime friend Alex Zhu in 2014, quickly winning over teens in the US. ByteDance acquired Musical.ly for about $800 million in 2017 and merged it with its own short-video service TikTok, now the most downloaded app in the world. Zhu remains a key executive at ByteDance, after temporarily serving as TikTok’s head at one point.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #ByteDance #social media #TikTok
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 08:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.