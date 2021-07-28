MARKET NEWS

There might still be a Nintendo Switch Pro in 2022

Fresh rumours suggest Nintendo will use Nvidia's unannounced new Lovelace SoC

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Nvidia's unannounced Lovelace SoC might power the Switch Pro in 2022

Nvidia's unannounced Lovelace SoC might power the Switch Pro in 2022


Nintendo's Switch OLED announcement disappointed fans hoping for a substantial hardware upgrade. To be fair, it did have some great improvements such as a wider base stand, 7-inch OLED screen, LAN port on the dock and 64GB internal storage but the gulf between what fans were expecting and what they got left them wanting.

According to a report from Notebookcheck.net, Nvidia's upcoming GPU architecture codenamed Ada Lovelace, named after the prominent mathematician and writer will be shrunk down as part of the Orin SoC family and will feature in self-driving cars along with a version for Nintendo's Switch Pro in late 2022.

The YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead suggests that Nvidia's new GPU architecture will not be restricted to just desktop and laptop GPUs and will be more powerful than the current Tegra X1 Mariko chip Nintendo currently uses for the Switch, Switch Lite and the upcoming Switch OLED.

In March, there were rumours which suggested that Nvidia will be discontinuing the production of Tegra chips and if that is the case, it makes sense they are preparing for a big update next year.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nintendo #Nintendo Switch
first published: Jul 28, 2021 01:26 pm

