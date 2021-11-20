MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Bitcoin gets a big upgrade, We test a new premium air purifier from Dyson, Apple announces self-service repair program, Great deals on Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale, Activision Blizzard employees demand Bobby Kotick's resignation and YouTube co-founder speaks out against the removal of dislikes

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Everything you need to know about the week that was in technology

Everything you need to know about the week that was in technology

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has got its long-awaited upgrade, with focus on improving the network's privacy and security. Taproot, which went live on November 14, uses an enhanced form of signatures for transactions called Schnorr. The new signatures make complicated, multi-signature transactions appear as normal, making it look like any other transaction. This makes it difficult for snoopers or would-be hackers to trace larger transactions or unusual ones. Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has got its long-awaited upgrade, with a focus on improving the network's privacy and security. Taproot, which went live on November 14, uses an enhanced form of signatures for transactions called Schnorr. The new signatures make complicated, multi-signature transactions appear like any other transaction. This makes it difficult for snoopers or would-be hackers to trace larger transactions or unusual ones.

If you are on the lookout for something that looks premium and performs exceptionally well, then you can certainly consider the Dyson Purifier Cool. Those who live in regions with a lower temperature can also opt for the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool which throws warmer, filtered air through the slits. If you want something that looks premium and performs exceptionally well, then you can certainly consider the Dyson Purifier Cool. Those who live in regions with a lower temperature can also opt for the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool which throws warmer, filtered air through the slits. Check out the review here.

Apple Self Service Repair program announced on November 17 will allow consumers to repair their iPhone, Mac computers on their own. The initial phase will include parts and components for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 models. Apple has confirmed that the Mac machines powered by its M1 chips will be eligible under the Self Service Repair program at a later stage. The self-service repair program comes after years of pressure from consumer groups, which has resulted in Apple providing greater access to repair manuals and genuine parts. Apple has announced a self-service repair program on November 17 that will allow consumers to repair their iPhone, Mac computers on their own. The initial phase will include parts and components for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Apple has confirmed that the Mac machines powered by its M1 chips will be eligible under the self-repair program at a later stage. The program comes after years of pressure from consumer groups, which has resulted in Apple providing greater access to repair manuals and genuine parts.

The Sony PlayStation Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, bringing big discounts to several original and third-party titles. Sony’s PlayStation Black Friday sale will end on November 29, so if you are looking to add new games to your PlayStation collection, there’s no better time than the present. The Sony PlayStation Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, bringing big discounts to several original and third-party titles. Sony’s PlayStation Black Friday sale will end on November 29, so if you are looking to add new games to your PlayStation collection, there’s no better time than the present.

Over 100 Activision Blizzard’s employees have staged physical and virtual walkouts from their homes and Blizzard offices as new allegations have surfaced claiming CEO Bobby Kotick knew about employee misconduct including alleged rape and sexual harassment. Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees and contract workers signed out of work on Tuesday calling for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation. More than 100 Activision Blizzard’s employees staged physical and virtual walkouts from their homes and Blizzard offices when new allegations claimed that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about employee misconduct, including alleged rape and sexual harassment. Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees and contract workers signed out of work on November 16 calling for Kotick’s resignation.

Co-founder of the video streaming platform YouTube, Jawed Karim has spoken out against the removal of the dislike count from the videos. Both creators and viewers have spoken out heavily against the move and Karim has questioned Google's true intentions behind the change. To clarify, the dislike button has not been removed but viewers will no longer be able to see the number of dislikes on a video. They can still use the button but the total number of dislikes can only be viewed by the creator of the video. Co-founder of the video streaming platform YouTube Jawed Karim has spoken out against the removal of the dislike count from the videos. Both creators and viewers have spoken out heavily against the move and Karim has questioned Google's true intentions behind the change. To clarify, the dislike button has not been removed but viewers will no longer be able to see the number of dislikes on a video. They can still use the button but the total number of dislikes can only be viewed by the creator of the video.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Apple #bitcoin #Dyson #Google #Sony PlayStation #YouTube
first published: Nov 20, 2021 11:09 am

