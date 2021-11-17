iPhone 13 repair cost could come down as Apple announces Self Service Repair program

Customers who wish to repair their iPhone 13, iPhone 12 on their own can order genuine parts via the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Apple Self Service Repair program announced on November 17 will allow consumers to repair their iPhone, Mac computers on their own. The initial phase will include parts and components for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 models. Apple has confirmed that the Mac machines powered by its M1 chips will be eligible under the Self Service Repair program at a later stage.

The self-service repair program comes after years of pressure from consumer groups, which has resulted in Apple providing greater access to repair manuals and genuine parts. Customers who wish to repair their iPhone 13, iPhone 12 on their own can order genuine parts via the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. However, they are first advised to read the Repair Manual before performing/ repairing any of the eligible products.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. Apple will provide support for additional repairs later next year.

The self-service repair program could help bring down the repair cost of products by cutting down on the labour costs and other taxes involved. Apple suggests individuals and technicians with the knowledge and experience of repairing electronic devices could opt for self-service repair. Others are advised to visit a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts for the safest and most reliable way of repair.

The program will eventually extend to Mac computers that use Apple's M1 chip and later to less common repairs. Customers will be offered the same pricing on parts and tools as independent repair shops and will be able to return their used parts to Apple after completing a repair to receive a discount. Apple said the program will begin early next year in the United States and expand to more countries later in the year.

In 2019, Apple started a program where independent repair shops can buy its parts, tools and manuals. Apple said there are now 2,800 independent shops in its program in addition to its 5,000 directly authorized repair providers.

