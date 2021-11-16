Dyson Purifier Cool Review: Air purifier with a premium design that helps you breathe cleaner air

Air pollution in Delhi NCR and other parts of the country has been on the rise. The daily Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the ‘Very Poor’ and ‘Severe’ category in most Northern states of India. It is not just the north but even metro cities like Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing rising air pollution levels post Diwali. With multiple other factors like dust, stubble burning contributing to air pollution, it has become necessary for people to stay indoors and rely on their air purifiers. There are plenty of premium and budget air purifiers in India. However, there are only a few that offer a premium design that blends into their room aesthetic while offering maximum functionality. This is where the Dyson Purifier Cool comes into play. The company sent us the Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool review units that come with some upgrades over the outgoing models.

The key difference between the two Dyson air purifiers is that the latter also doubles up as a heater, suitable for regions with a lower temperature during this time of the year. We used the Dyson Purifier Cool that was best suitable for Mumbai’s hot and humid weather and after more than 30 days of use, here is our Dyson Purifier Cool review.

Dyson Purifier Cool review

Prior to testing the new Dyson Purifier Cool, I was using the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier for a good part of 2020 and 2021. Compared to that, the Dyson Purifier Cool, which is the newer model, comes with a couple of key upgrades. The first one is around the most important aspect - the filter.

Dyson told us that the new Dyson Purifier Cool (and the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool) as a whole machine (and not just the filter) meets HEPA H13 standards. This means that the machine is certified to capture the H1N1 virus and 99.95 percent of particles that are as small as 0.1 microns. These include allergens, bacteria, pollens, and mould spores. The engineers have also sealed the machine completely from the inside by creating high-pressure seals at 24 critical points to ensure that impure air with pollutants does not bypass the filters.

What I also noticed is that instead of two filters on the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier, the newer Dyson Purifier cool comes with a single white colour filter that does the job of two. This also makes the setup process slightly more convenient. Users can check the filter’s life and other settings within the Dyson Link app once they have set up the air purifier.

Coming to the setup, the Dyson Purifier Cool looks a lot like the previous generation. It has a tall loop-like structure attached to the cylindrical base with a mesh design. The base is where the air is pulled in for purification, which is thrown out via the tiny slits on the loop on top. You can adjust the fan speed and the flow of air. There is also a tiny screen that shows the real-time air quality, fan speed, PM 2.5, PM10 levels, etc.

Once connected via WiFi with the Dyson Link app on your smartphone, users can choose to switch between the readings and also adjust their air purifier settings. Alternatively, you can do the same via the tiny remote that comes with the Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier. I really like the neat implementation of placing the remote on top of the air purifier’s loop when not in use. That’s one less gadget to not lose and worry about.



Mumbai breathes clean air? Lol. Okay. The filter on the right shows the amount of dust and other pollutants collected by the @Dyson Pure Cool air purifier within ~6 months. pic.twitter.com/4dZCi9et1G

— Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) October 16, 2021

The Dyson Link app user interface is quite neat and user-friendly. You can check the app to monitor the readings and your air purifier performance as well. The app shows you daily spikes and declines in the air quality, PM2.5, PM10 levels, etc., of your room.

For someone who lives in Mumbai, one might think that there is no need for an air purifier. However, after using the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier earlier this year, I did realise that Mumbaikars do not breathe in the best of air. The Dyson Purifier Cool (via the Dyson Link app) showed me that my room and the surrounding area had an AQI of around 100, which generally falls in the Very Poor category. Dyson’s air purifiers use the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards in determining the air quality, which is much stricter than the standards in India. With the filter set in Auto mode, the air quality in my room came down to “Good” with a significant drop in PM2.5 and PM10 levels.



After a month-long use, this is what an otherwise white air purifier filter of the @Dyson Purifier Cool looks like. Wonder what the colour might be in the air purifiers of Delhi NCR. #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/T6X0Th1tL8 — Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) November 16, 2021



AQI on Diwali day vs AQI on Friday and Saturday.

Data from @Dyson Purifier Cool. pic.twitter.com/geTaEacQ8B — Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) November 8, 2021

During Diwali, the air quality was in the Severe category with an AQI above 300 in my area. With the purifier doing its thing, the AQI somehow dropped to 215 and after shutting down the windows, it managed to bring down the AQI in the “Poor” category, which is between 54-70 ug/m3. Yes, the purifier did not immediately improve the air quality and I had to shut the doors and windows to ensure that the air quality improves. That is obvious cause air keeps circulating and it is best to not keep the windows open when you know the air outside is pretty bad.

Another thing that I noticed is that the Dyson Purifier Cool does not make as loud noise at full capacity. With the fan speed set to 10, the machine was slightly less loud compared to the older Pure Cool air purifier. Dyson claims that it is 20 percent quieter than its predecessor. With a wall standing between the two air purifiers in different rooms, I can say that the claim seems legitimate.

Dyson also uses its POLAR test to ensure that the whole room is covered for air purification or not just a particular area within the room. The machines include nine different sensors that collect data so that purified air is evenly distributed to a larger room as well. This is said to be better than the CADR industry standard, which measures the air quality for relatively smaller rooms.

Verdict

So, at Rs 45,900, should you buy the Dyson Purifier Cool? If you are on the lookout for something that looks premium and performs exceptionally well, then you can certainly consider the Dyson Purifier Cool. Those who live in regions with a lower temperature can also opt for the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool which throws warmer, filtered air through the slits. This one starts at Rs 55,900. Yes, the pricing is quite steep but Dyson claims that it offers great post-sale service too with a two-year warranty on its products. I also called up the customer care as a general consumer (and not as a Moneycontrol journalist) seeking some information over the basic queries and the overall experience was quite good.