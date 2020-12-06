Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Review: High-End Performance, Premium Design

Many cities in India are home to polluted air. This has made air purifiers a necessity for most households. Fortunately, there are some reliable air purifiers available in the market and the Dyson Pure Cool is one of them.

Dyson is popular for its range of premium vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The Dyson Pure Cool is one such air purifier that not only has some high-end tech for air purification, but also comes with an elegant design. The company sent us the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower to review, which is priced at Rs 45,990. Should you be spending a premium on the air purifier? Is this the air purifier you should consider buying? We have used the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier for a month to help you know its pros and cons.

Here is our Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier review:

We are going to break this review into four parts: Setting up the purifier, the build and design, Dyson link app, and the features.

Let’s start with Setting up the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

Setting up the Tower model is quite simple. This is coming from someone who set up an air purifier for the first time.

Inside the box, you get the purifier, the cover with pre-fitted HEPA filters, carbon filters, and a remote along with the documentation and user manual. Once you have unboxed the required items, simply attach the carbon filter to the cylindrical area at the bottom of the purifier. Next, push the cover that comes pre-fitted with the HEPA filters properly until you hear a click. Once that is done, plug in the device to the nearest power socket to get your purifier up and running.



Build and Design

If I were to keep it short, the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is simply elegant and looks premium from a distance. You get the air purifier in three colours – White, Blue, and our review unit, which is in Black.

As we mentioned above, the Pure Cool Tower model has a tall loop-like structure attached to the cylindrical base with a mesh design. The base is where the air is pulled in for purification, which is thrown out via the tiny slits on the loop on top. You can adjust the fan speed and the flow of air (more on this in the performance part of the review).

There is also a tiny square-shaped LCD which is housed in a circular enclosure. This display gives you real-time updates of the air quality, PM 2.5 and PM10 readings, filter condition, the fan speed, etc.

You can adjust the fan speed, put it to Night Mode, or change the direction of air flow with the help of the remote, which can be magnetically attached at the top of the loop. Placing the remote as a stand on top of the loop is quite a neat implementation, if you ask us. The remote is tiny however, and therefore there are chances of you misplacing it.

Fortunately, there’s the Dyson Link app for controlling the Pure Cool air purifier in case the remote is lost.

Dyson Link App

While you are setting up the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier app, you need to install the Dyson Link app on your phone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The app work as an alternative to the remote, and sometimes even better. It is quite easy to use, and most importantly, user-friendly.

You can remotely switch on/ off the air purifier when it is connected to Wi-Fi. The app, like one of Dyson’s engineers said, comes in handy when you are coming back home from work and want to switch on the purifier to breathe in clean air.

The home page of the app shows you the air quality of your room and the city. At the bottom left is the remote icon wherein you’ll find various settings to control the purifier. These include switching on/ off the purifier, controlling the air flow speed, Auto mode, Air flow direction, Night mode, adjust the oscillation angle, etc.

We used the app extensively to monitor the overall performance during our Dyson Pure Cool air purifier review with the help of the daily and weekly graphs that showed the air quality, PM2.5, PM10 levels, etc.

You can also set a schedule to switch on the air purifier as per your requirements or set time. Furthermore, settings for each event can be customised within the app.

Let’s get to the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier performance and features

The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier does come with loads of features for the price. Starting with the filters, the Pure Cool air purifier comes with a set of HEPA, and carbon filters. The white HEPA filter is responsible to remove allergens and pollutants. The carbon filters are used to remove various volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and control the level of Nitrogen Dioxide in the air. Dyson claims that the filters can capture 99.95 percent of particles as tiny as 0.1 microns in size.

After a month of usage here in Mumbai, where the air quality readings have been between 100 to even 250, the filters were almost as clean as new. Dyson said that the purifiers can last up to 10 months, depending on the use case and air pollution. The app will notify you when there is a need to change the filters. You can also go through the settings to check the condition of both the filters. Each pair of air filter can be bought from the Dyson India website for roughly Rs 2,500.

Next is the fan speed. You can adjust the fan speed from 1 to 10, depending on your preference. At 1, the noise is next to none, and gets slightly louder after level 6. Even at level 10, the fan noise is not too loud enough to bother you. You can choose to adjust the fan speed on the remote or via the Dyson Link app. There is also an Auto mode, which adjusts the airflow speed according to the air quality in the room. The best part is when the machine is in Auto mode, it will pause after the air quality target has been achieved. Once it notices a dip in air quality, the machine will automatically switch on again. Fun fact, Dyson uses WHO's standards in determining the air quality, which is much stricter than the standards in India.

How does the machine detect the air quality level? Dyson Pure Cool works on three principles – Sense, Capture, and Project. The air purifier comes with three sensors that, coupled with a proprietary algorithm, monitors the air quality for particles, gases, temperature and humidity. When pollutants are detected, the machine, when in auto mode, automatically reacts and adjusts the purifying settings to counteract the pollution and maintain the target air quality. The 360-degree sealed HEPA and carbon filters draw in the air from all around the circumference. By sealing the filters within the machine, air can only pass through the filters, not around them, so more particles can be captured in the first pass.

You can also set the oscillation angle between 0-degree and 350-degrees for an even coverage across the room. The machine will rotate as per your setting to throw out clean air across the room, without having the need to reposition the air purifier. Dyson’s betting big on the POLAR test, which is considered to be a benchmark when it comes to testing the efficiency of air purifiers.

The POLAR test lab is based on a larger room size of 290 sq ft, with no added fans. Not using a fan is specifically relevant in the Indian context as not many people use it during the peak pollution winter season in India. In the POLAR test, the air purifier is placed in corner of the room, again similar to the real homes and pollution; and uses 9 sensors in all, 8 sensors in the corners of the room and 1 sensor in the centre, to detect all kinds of particles of indoor air pollution. This method assesses the ability of machines to remove harmful particles and gases, the uniformity of the cleaning performance delivered around the whole room, and airflow projection.

You can also adjust the airflow direction through the slits at the front to throw air directly at you or through the vents on the sides of the machine. Lastly, the Night mode can be enabled when you want the purifier to work at its best setting by keeping the fan speed noise at minimum. The LCD’s brightness too is pushed down in this mode.

Verdict

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Tower is perhaps one of the most premium air purifiers in India with the price tag of Rs 45,900. The purifier comes with many features that focus on cleaning out the tiniest of particles in the air. Moreover, the premium design makes it a fit to blend in with your home decor as well. The app works as a companion to the remote, further adding to the level of convenience.

If you have the budget, the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier is highly recommended. There is a smaller Desk variant as well in case you do not want the tall tower-like structure.

For someone looking to buy budget purifiers, the likes of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier and Phillips AC series purifiers can be considered.