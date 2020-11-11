Pollution much? The best air purifiers under Rs 15,000 for Indian homes

Honeywell Air Touch i5 – Rs 10,999 – Honeywell's offering is one of the few purifiers in this range that is useful for a medium-sized room and living rooms. It claims to cover up to 30 sq mt area with polluted air intake from the sides and bottom and clean air out from the purifier's top. It has a 3D airflow design that provides optimized air circulation across the room while keeping the fan noise to the lowest possible. The purifier has a 3 stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA and an HiSiv filter for effective cleaning of dust particles, microscopic pollutants, and any odours. A great thing about the pre-filter on this purifier is that it is washable – you can wash it and reuse it instead of purchasing a new one every time. The purifier also has touch control on the top along with a digital numeric PM2.5 level display for ease of operations.