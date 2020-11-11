Pollution much? The best air purifiers under Rs 15,000 for Indian homes

A quick roundup of the best air purifier options under Rs 15,000 to help those who are confused about which one to consider amongst the sea of choices Karan Bajaj As the pollution level rises back in India's various cities, more and more people realise that having an air purifier at home is a necessity. We do a quick roundup of the best air purifier options under Rs 15,000 to help those who are confused about which one to consider amongst the sea of choices. Philips AC1215 – Rs 9,599 – This purifier from Philips is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms in your home. It claims to purify a standard size (18 x 12 ft) room in just 12 minutes of operation, which sounds impressive. The purifier has a 4 stage filtration process to clean 99.99% bacteria, dust mites and pollen particles, and 99.97 percent PM2.5 particles. It has a colour ring on top to indicate the level of pollution in the area along with touch-sensitive buttons for control as well as a child lock mode. The purifier also has a convenient night mode, which automatically lowers the fan noise while continually delivering clean air to ensure you get a peaceful sleep. Mi Air Purifier 3 – Rs 9,999 – Mi's Air purifiers have always impressed users and reviewers for its performance as well as features. The latest Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a True HEPA filter and a laser particle sensor to ensure best in class air purification. It has a 360-degree air intake design with three-layer filtration to eliminate 99.97% pollutants in the air. You also get an OLED touchscreen display, which shows real-time PM2.5 levels, temperature and humidity levels. The purifier also stands out from the crowd thanks to its smart app connectivity, which enables remote tracking and purifier operation. Moreover, the purifier also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. It's compact design yet powerful performance makes it great for small and medium-sized rooms. Honeywell Air Touch i5 – Rs 10,999 – Honeywell's offering is one of the few purifiers in this range that is useful for a medium-sized room and living rooms. It claims to cover up to 30 sq mt area with polluted air intake from the sides and bottom and clean air out from the purifier's top. It has a 3D airflow design that provides optimized air circulation across the room while keeping the fan noise to the lowest possible. The purifier has a 3 stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA and an HiSiv filter for effective cleaning of dust particles, microscopic pollutants, and any odours. A great thing about the pre-filter on this purifier is that it is washable – you can wash it and reuse it instead of purchasing a new one every time. The purifier also has touch control on the top along with a digital numeric PM2.5 level display for ease of operations. Havells Freshia AP-40 – Rs 13,489 – Havells is one of the few brands that offer a dedicated remote control for its mid-range air purifier. The purifier has a 5-stage filtration, including an advanced HEPA filter for an effective 99.18% cleaning of air pollutants. It has three colour indications for pollution level, real-time PM2.5 display and comes with advanced controls including sleep mode, child lock and manual timer control. This is amongst the only air purifiers to use a noiseless motor to keep the fan sound as low as possible during use. You also get a dust and odour sensor, eliminating any household smells to deliver clean and fresh air. The clean air delivery system of the purifier makes it great for use in standard size rooms. Blue Star BS-AP490LAN – Rs 14,590 – Blue Star is one of the leading names for air conditioners, and now the brand also offers air purifiers. Their mid-range offering boasts of 7 stage filtration, including True HEPA filter, aluminum pre-filter, formaldehyde removal filter and cold catalyst filters. This ensures that the purifier cleans air pollutants as well as up to 99.7% microbiological particles from your room. The purifier also has an odour sensor, which effectively helps eliminate any smells in the room within a few minutes. It has a digital PM2.5 level indicator and an LED indicator for room air quality, along with touch control on the top. There is also a wireless remote control bundled with the purifier for ease of operation. The purifier is ideal for medium-sized rooms, and it also comes with a sleep/night mode for effective air purification without loud fan speed. First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:33 am