    The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    NCLAT rules WhatsApp has not abused its dominant position in India, a look at all the launches from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked, Airtel vows to help artistes with Wynk Studio, Ex-Google engineer warns Meta tracks everything you do, GPU market hits a slump and Telegram founder Pavel Durov accuses Apple of holding back updates on iOS

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The NCLAT has set aside a petition and upheld a 2017 CCI order that dismissed a complaint of predatory pricing against instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said no doubt WhatsApp has a 'dominant position' but it has not 'abused its dominant position' based on inputs provided by the appellant, an NGO Fight for Transparency Society.

    Samsung recently concluded its latest Galaxy Unpacked event where it showcased new foldable smartphones and more. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series were among the latest entrants to the company's portfolio.

    Telecommunications services firm Bharti Airtel has announced on August 11 that its music streaming app Wynk Music has launched the Wynk Studio to help artists launch and monetize their music on multiple platforms. The company said in a statement: "Wynk Studio is Airtel's leap towards accelerating the music ecosystem in India."

    A former Google engineer and privacy researcher, Felix Krause said that Meta could track anything its users do on iOS, by taking advantage of a loophole in Apple security. He said that the iOS versions of Facebook and Instagram, take users who click on links in the apps to an "in-app browser" and not the user's browser of choice like Safari or Firefox. This allows Meta to inject code into their apps, so when a user clicks on a link and is taken to the in-app browser, the company can then monitor their activity around the web.

    The global chip crunch is squeezing the life out of graphics cards business, and demand forecasts are rapidly crashing down. World's biggest manufacturers of graphics cards - AMD and Nvidia, along with Intel - the latest entrant into this arena - all have revised their annual revenue projections, as demand continues to remain lifeless.

    Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted his thoughts on the latest update for the iOS version of Telegram being stuck in an, "obscure review process". In the post, Durov says that the new update will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging" but it has been stuck in Apple's review process for apps for over two weeks, "without any explanation or feedback provided by Apple".
