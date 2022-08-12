English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Telegram founder Pavel Durov says Apple is holding back major updates to the platform

    The Telegram CEO posted his thoughts on the matter, where he blamed Apple for holding back major updates without explanation

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted his thoughts on the latest update for the iOS version of Telegram being stuck in an, "obscure review process".

    In the post, Durov says that the new update will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging" but it has been stuck in Apple's review process for apps for over two weeks, "without any explanation or feedback provided by Apple".

    He went on to say that if Telegram, "one of the top 10 most popular apps globally" is getting the cold shoulder, then smaller app companies and developers must have it event worse.

    Durov stated that the, "obscure review process" causes direct financial losses to thousands of apps globally, and that harm, "goes on top of the 30% tax Apple and Google take from app developers".

    According to them, that amount pays for the resources needed to review apps, but app developers rarely get a glimpse of the process, or how the reviews are conducted.

    Close

    Related stories

    Durov concluded his post by saying that EU regulators and countries elsewhere, were slowly starting to look, "into these abusive practices" but "the economic damage that has already been inflicted by Apple on the tech industry won't be undone".

    The European union recently mandated a single, universal charging standard from fall 2024, that will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold within the country to use a universal USB Type-C charging standard.

    The political intervention comes after companies failed to reach a common solution, forcing the EU to step in and mandate a universal standard.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #end-to-end encryption #instant messaging #Pavel Durov #Telegram chat #VoIP
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.