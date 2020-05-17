The Tech Weekender: Aarogya Setu hacked, Samsung dominates smartphone market in Q1, OnePlus' see-through camera and more

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending May 16. Carlsen Martin 1/10 In April, the Indian government's COVID-19 tracking app became the fastest to hit 50 million downloads on the app store. Last week, the app was on course to cross the 100 million download mark. Aarogya Setu was made mandatory for public officials, while several companies in the private sector also made using the app compulsory. The app's popularity was further bolstered by the Prime Minister's endorsement. Despite its popularity, some cybersecurity experts have been critical of the app. More recently, a software engineer from Bangalore managed to bypass the app's defences in under four hours. He breached the app's security protocols to demonstrate its flaws after the Centre had deemed it unhackable. 2/10 Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai laid out plans to slowly reopen offices across the globe. According to his internal memo, Google offices will resume operations as early as June with only 10 percent to 15 percent of its employees in offices at any time. Pichai also noted that less than 5-percent of its employees are working from office premises. His memo also stated that a majority of employees currently working from home would continue to do so until the end of the year. 3/10 Huawei managed a slight lead over Samsung in total 5G smartphone shipped in 2019. However, Samsung was quick to strike back in the first quarter of 2020. The South Korean tech giant managed to ship 8.3 million 5G phones in Q1 2020 out of the total of 24.3 million units shipped. Huawei, on the other hand, managed to ship 8 million 5G phones between January to March this year. In 2019, Huawei managed to sell 6.9 million 5G smartphones as compared to Samsung's 6.7 million. By those estimates, this should put Samsung ahead of the 5G smartphone front. The other three spots were held by Vivo (2.9 million), Xiaomi (2.5 million), and Oppo (1.2 million). Other brands managed 1.2 million 5G smartphone sales in total, accounting for 5 percent of market share. 4/10 Samsung and Xiaomi dominated Android smartphone sales in Q1 2020. The 4G Galaxy A51 was the best-selling smartphone in the first quarter with six million units shipped, accounting for 2.3 percent of the total global smartphone sales. The Xiaomi Redmi 8 accounted for 1.9 percent of the total phone sales. The Galaxy S20+ was the only flagship on the list with a 1.7-percent global smartphone share. The Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Galaxy A20s, occupied the next three spots on the list. 5/10 Facebook finally took the lid of Messenger Rooms, its video communication service. Messenger Rooms allows users to host video chat rooms with up to 50 people with no limited time. Messenger Rooms is free to use and has already been integrated into the Facebook and Messenger app for mobile and desktop. Users do not require a Facebook account to join video calls in Messenger Rooms. 6/10 The Poco F1 finally got a successor in the form of the Poco F2 Pro. Unlike the Poco X2 that was revealed in India earlier this year, the F2 Pro is a full-blown flagship. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with a 5G modem. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone gets a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back that can record videos in up to 8K resolution. The F2 Pro sports an FHD+ AMOLED without a notch. The device starts from EUR 499 (Approx. Rs 40,100). 7/10 California Governor Gavin Newsom had given the OK for manufacturing to reopen statewide on Friday, but Alameda County's more stringent lockdown orders barring factory operations for another week supersede Newsom's authority. Musk, who had threatened to move his plant to another state unless officials relented, said on Twitter that production resumed on Monday, adding he would join workers on the assembly line. "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," he wrote. However, Alameda County gave in to Musk's demands and allowed Tesla to reopen. 8/10 One of the OnePlus 8 Pro's greatest strength lies in its new camera hardware. The device features a 48 MP primary sensor, 48 MP ultrawide camera, 8 MP telephoto shooter and 5 MP colour filter. In a recent development, the dedicated colour filter offers X-ray vision, or at the very least something that looks very close to it. If the right conditions are met, the colour filter can be used to see through some surfaces. The OnePlus 8 series is scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29. 9/10 After more than a month and two cancelled launch events, the Realme Narzo series finally debuted in India. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are the latest additions to Realme's smartphone portfolio. The Realme Narzo 10A is an entry-level smartphone with a triple-camera setup, MediaTek G70 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Realme Narzo 10 packs a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek G80 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery as well as 18W quick charge support. The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model, while the Narzo 10A costs Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant. Both the phones are only available in one configuration. 10/10 Popular YouTuber CarryMinati's video was taken down by YouTube for violating its Terms of Service. The video titled, "TikTok vs YouTube", gained over 80 million views before it was taken down. Since then, there was an outcry on social media with "#JusticeForCarry" and "#BanTikTokInIndia" trending on Twitter. CarryMinati has over 16.7 million followers on YouTube and is known for roasting shows and celebrities. His video was created in response to TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui's video calling out YouTubers. Minati dissected Siddiqui's video line-by-line, pointing out the TikTok star's shortcomings. First Published on May 17, 2020 03:48 pm