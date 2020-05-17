The Tech Weekender: Aarogya Setu hacked, Samsung dominates smartphone market in Q1, OnePlus' see-through camera and more

In April, the Indian government's COVID-19 tracking app became the fastest to hit 50 million downloads on the app store. Last week, the app was on course to cross the 100 million download mark. Aarogya Setu was made mandatory for public officials, while several companies in the private sector also made using the app compulsory. The app's popularity was further bolstered by the Prime Minister's endorsement. Despite its popularity, some cybersecurity experts have been critical of the app. More recently, a software engineer from Bangalore managed to bypass the app's defences in under four hours. He breached the app's security protocols to demonstrate its flaws after the Centre had deemed it unhackable.