App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nubia Play 5G mid-range gaming smartphone launched with 144Hz AMOLED display, 5,100 mAh battery

This might be the best screen on a mid-range smartphone.

Carlsen Martin

Nubia is renowned for its over-the-top smartphones. Last year, the company unveiled a smartphone with two displays. More recently, Nubia gave us the powerhouse Red Magic 5G, the first smartphone with a 144Hz display. However, the company is going a different route with a new midrange series, dubbed “Nubia Play”.

The first handset to arrive in this series is the Nubia Play 5G, a premium mid-range smartphone. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It packs a massive 5,100 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the nubiaUI 8.0 skin.

The Nubia Play 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This might just be the best display on a mid-range smartphone. You also get an in-display fingerprint reader and the classic top and bottom bezels instead of a notch.

Close

The phone arrives with a quad-camera setup that uses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 shooter alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. The top bezel on the front houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

related news

The Nubia Play 5G also gets two capacitive shoulder buttons on the right side for enhanced gaming utility. The Chinese device maker is offering the smartphone in Black, Blue and White colours. The entry-level Nubia Play 5G model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,400 (Approx. Rs 26,000). The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations costs CNY 2,700 (Approx. 29,400) and CNY 3,000 (Approx. Rs 32,700), respectively.

The Nubia Play 5G will go on sale in China on April 24. However, the jury is still out on international availability.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #gaming #Nubia #smartphones

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.