Nubia Play 5G mid-range gaming smartphone launched with 144Hz AMOLED display, 5,100 mAh battery

Nubia is renowned for its over-the-top smartphones. Last year, the company unveiled a smartphone with two displays. More recently, Nubia gave us the powerhouse Red Magic 5G, the first smartphone with a 144Hz display. However, the company is going a different route with a new midrange series, dubbed “Nubia Play”.

The first handset to arrive in this series is the Nubia Play 5G, a premium mid-range smartphone. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It packs a massive 5,100 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the nubiaUI 8.0 skin.

The Nubia Play 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This might just be the best display on a mid-range smartphone. You also get an in-display fingerprint reader and the classic top and bottom bezels instead of a notch.

The phone arrives with a quad-camera setup that uses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 shooter alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. The top bezel on the front houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Play 5G also gets two capacitive shoulder buttons on the right side for enhanced gaming utility. The Chinese device maker is offering the smartphone in Black, Blue and White colours. The entry-level Nubia Play 5G model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,400 (Approx. Rs 26,000). The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations costs CNY 2,700 (Approx. 29,400) and CNY 3,000 (Approx. Rs 32,700), respectively.

The Nubia Play 5G will go on sale in China on April 24. However, the jury is still out on international availability.