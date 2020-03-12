App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz AMOLED display and up to 16GB RAM

Apart from the impressive spec sheet, the Red Magic 5G packs a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM under the hood.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, the Black Shark 3 Pro debuted as a formidable gaming handset. Now, Nubia joins the mobile gaming ranks with its latest gaming smartphone. The Nubia Red Magic 5G just dropped in China with several improvements and a first in smartphone screen technology.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint reader. Nubia claims its display is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified, which means it can effectively filter harmful blue rays, while it also supports DC dimming. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first smartphone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Nubia has also added a couple of features to improve the gaming experience. The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The dedicated microphone and linear motor inside are both ideal for gaming. The Red Magic 5G also boasts wireless screen protection support, so users can make use of wireless casting technology to project games on a larger display.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Performance is further improved with the Red Magic’s multi-dimensional cooling system. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent and ventilation volume by 30 percent.

Red_Magic_5G

The Red Magic 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W rapid charging support. Nubia claims a 15-minute charge will offer 50-percent battery life. It also supports Quick Charge 4.0 and USB-PD 3.0. The charging cable is specifically designed to charge the phone conveniently while gaming. The Red Magic 5G runs on Android 10 with the Red Magic UI skin.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G gets a triple camera setup with a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro sensor. On the front, the top-bezel houses an 8-megapixel shooter.

In terms of audio, the Red Magic 5G delivers DTX X Ultra certified sound and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, dual-SIM support, and USB-C. The phone also features an RGB-lit Red Magic logo on the back and arrives in Cyber Neon, Hacker Black, Mars Red and a Deuterium Transparent Edition.

Red Magic 5G Price
ModelPrice 
Red Magic 5G (8GB + 128GB)CNY 3,799 (Approx. Rs 40,350)
Red Magic 5G (12GB + 128GB)CNY 4,099 (Approx. Rs 43,500)
Red Magic 5G (12GB + 256GB)CNY 4,399  (Approx. Rs 46,700)
Red Magic 5G (16GB + 256GB)CNY 4,999 (Approx. 53,000)
Red Magic 5G  Transparent Edition (12GB + 256GB)CNY 4,599  (Approx. Rs 48,850)
Red Magic 5G  Transparent Edition (16GB + 256GB)CNY 5,199 (Approx. Rs 55,200)
The Red Magic 5G is already available for pre-order in China with the first sale scheduled to take place on March 19. Nubia hasn’t provided details about a global launch; you can expect the Red Magic 5G to arrive in India in the coming months.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 09:03 pm

