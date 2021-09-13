MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Tecno Spark 8 budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs

The phone is priced at Rs 7,999 and features a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek A25 SoC and 64GB of internal storage.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

Tecno Mobile has released the next phone in its "Spark" series, the Tecno Spark 8. Similar to the Tecno Spark 7 which was released earlier this year, the Spark 8 features dual-rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the front is a 8-megapixel front facing camera and the dual-camera array on the back has a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with what the company calls an AI Lens sensor. The camera software has the usual features you expect from a smartphone camera these days which includes a beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, filters and slow motion among others.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery which is good for 47 days of standby time and runs on MediaTek's Helio A25 SoC. There is 2GB of RAM on-board and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using microSD. The phone has the HiOS 7.6 UI skin on top of Android 11 Go Edition, which is Google's optimised Android OS meant for phones with 2GB of RAM or less.

There are the usual assortment of sensors including Ambient, Accelerometer and Distance calculator. Spark 8 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for connectivity options, there 2G GSM EDGE support, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE and support for Dual SIMs (both 4G VoLTE). Spark 8 supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac on both 2.5GHz and 5GHz frequencies and works with Bluetooth 5.0. There are also sensors for GPS, GNSS, Galileo and Beidou on board.

Close

Related stories

The phone is available in three colour variants - Blue, Cyan and Purple - and is priced at Rs 7,999.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Tecno #Tecno Mobile #Tecno Spark
first published: Sep 13, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.