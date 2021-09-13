Tecno Spark 8 budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs

Tecno Mobile has released the next phone in its "Spark" series, the Tecno Spark 8. Similar to the Tecno Spark 7 which was released earlier this year, the Spark 8 features dual-rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the front is a 8-megapixel front facing camera and the dual-camera array on the back has a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with what the company calls an AI Lens sensor. The camera software has the usual features you expect from a smartphone camera these days which includes a beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, filters and slow motion among others.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery which is good for 47 days of standby time and runs on MediaTek's Helio A25 SoC. There is 2GB of RAM on-board and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using microSD. The phone has the HiOS 7.6 UI skin on top of Android 11 Go Edition, which is Google's optimised Android OS meant for phones with 2GB of RAM or less.

There are the usual assortment of sensors including Ambient, Accelerometer and Distance calculator. Spark 8 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for connectivity options, there 2G GSM EDGE support, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE and support for Dual SIMs (both 4G VoLTE). Spark 8 supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac on both 2.5GHz and 5GHz frequencies and works with Bluetooth 5.0. There are also sensors for GPS, GNSS, Galileo and Beidou on board.

The phone is available in three colour variants - Blue, Cyan and Purple - and is priced at Rs 7,999.