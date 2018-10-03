Tech Mahindra, Israel Aerospace Industries team up for cybersecurity

Tech Mahindra on October 3 said it has partnered with Israel-based ELTA Systems, to provide cyber solutions to government and enterprise customers in India and around the world.

ELTA Systems is a unit of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which would enable the partnership to access IAI's national-grade cybersecurity capabilities, and Tech Mahindra's cyber expertise to address cyberthreats of the future.

"This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today’s digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework. The partnership with IAI will be a multiplier force for Tech Mahindra’s robust cyber security expertise world over," said CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra's Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities, along with IAI’s cyberintelligence and defence products, its proven methodology and constant innovation will come together to establish new services in areas of cyberintelligence, protection, monitoring, identification and integrated cyberresilience.

The solutions will help governments, organizations and critical infrastructure to keep pace with emerging cyberthreats.

"We are confident that Mahindra’s experienced cyber security professionals will equip IAI with a sustainable competitive advantage, improving our ability to scale rapidly and prevent cyber-attacks with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions," said Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of IAI’s Cyber Division.

Israel is also considered one of the most formidable countries in the field of cybersecurity, after the United States.

A big part of the partnership will be the skilling and re-skilling of employees at Tech Mahindra, who will learn from the training platform of IAI.

The company has looked at its existing portfolio of employees and will soon look to plug the gaps wherever required, said Rajiv Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity unit of Tech Mahindra.

The partnership will look to provide a holistic end-to-end approach that serves defence forces, governments, critical infrastructures and large enterprises with state-of-the art cyber security and monitoring capabilities.

"IAI's practical experience of protecting governments around the world from cyber-attacks, as well as a hands-on and operational experience in cyber threat intelligence solutions, training, digital forensics, communication security and cyber security will compliment Tech Mahindra’s established cyber security practice. Together we will create elite cyber warriors and AI based defence capabilities to combat advanced cyber threats and cyber-crime faced by Government entities and Police forces," Singh added.

The partnership will look at providing cyber security solutions for banking, insurance, telecom, critical infrastructure, utility and other sectors across the globe.

IAI is Israel's largest aerospace and defence Company, specialising in developing and manufacturing advanced state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security.