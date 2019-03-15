App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS launches scalable cross-industry Blockchain Platform solutions

TCS has already identified and is developing five blockchain platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is developing solutions to drive scaled adoption of blockchain across industries, using technologies from Microsoft and R3, an enterprise blockchain software firm.

As enterprises are gearing up to go beyond experimentation and exploration with blockchain technology, TCS sees the need for horizontal cross-industry platforms on which scalable solutions can be rapidly developed.

The company plans to scale up hybrid cloud infrastructure with new capabilities and a micro-services architecture which will enable enterprise customers to digitally transform their business while uncovering new business value.

The platforms will sit on the Microsoft Azure blockchain cloud while harnessing the full potential of R3’s Corda Enterprise blockchain platform, allowing TCS to quickly develop and deliver application layer solutions.

TCS has already identified and is developing five blockchain platforms that include, digital identity, track and trace, assets in common, asset monetization, and tokenization. Across these horizontal platforms, TCS, has identified numerous solution opportunities and is building them out by leveraging their respective customer and partner networks.

Industry application of blockchain technology is widespread in areas like management of component lifecycle in manufacturing, digital assets rights, electronic health records management, software IP protection, peer-to-peer insurance, and many more. Platforms developed through the alliance will be equipped with complete DevOps kits wherein assets from all three companies would be available for rapid design, building, and deployment.

“By collaboratively identifying the base capabilities needed for disruptive ecosystem use cases and by extracting reusable assets from engagements that we have executed, we are in a strong position to build and test minimum viable platforms for customers,” said Lakshminarasimhan Srinivasan, Global Head, Blockchain Services, TCS. “Some of the anchor solutions that we are building on these platforms include skills marketplace, anti-counterfeiting of luxury goods, affordable mobility, shared telecom infrastructure for 5G, and loyalty and rewards programs.”
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #BFSITech #blockchain #Business #Technology

