TCL claims that Sony and Microsoft will release 'Pro' versions of their console in 2023-24

TCL, the Chinese hardware and technology company, claims that Sony and Microsoft are going to be releasing 'Pro' variants of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles in 2023/24.

The information comes from a slide that was shown during a presentation to journalists in Poland. TCL also claims that the new consoles will have advanced capabilities, will be able to play games at 60/120 fps at 2160p, and will even offer an option to play titles at 8K.

The news first broke courtesy of publication PPE, which claimed one of its journalists was at the presentation and shared slides from it.

These slides even mention that the consoles might utilise AMD's latest Radeon RX 7000 series GPU with AMD's RDNA 3 architecture. The GPUs are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

This seems extremely unlikely given how supply chain worries are still affecting the number of units, Sony and Microsoft can keep stocked at retailers. With things not expected to ease off until late next year, it seems highly unlikely that Sony or Microsoft would risk introducing new hardware in an unpredictable market.

What is interesting is that Sony released the PlayStation 4 in 2013, and the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2016, three years after the 4 was introduced to the market. If we go by that, the 2023/24 timeframe lines up with the three-year gap between consoles, considering PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020.

So far, neither Sony nor Microsoft have confirmed any plans for new gaming hardware.





