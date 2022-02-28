MWC 2022 | TCL 30 series announced alongside concept foldable Ultra Flex smartphone

TCL recently announced several 4G and 5G budget smartphones at MWC 2022. The TCL 30 series debuted alongside a new concept foldable smartphone labeled the TCL Ultra Flex. The new smartphone lineup includes the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30, TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E.

TCL 30, TCL 30+, TCL 30 5G Specifications

The TCL 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone has a microSD card slot that can be used to expand storage up to 1TB. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 900 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent NTSC coverage.

For optics, the TCL 30 5G gets a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. You also get a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The TCL 30 5G packs a 5,010 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although the phone is shipped with a 10W adapter. The handset also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It runs Android 12-based TCL UI out-of-the-box.

The specifications of the TCL 30+ and vanilla TCL 30 are more or less the same as the 5G model, with some minor differences. For one, the Plus and Vanilla models are powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. Apart from the chipset, the vanilla TCL 30 features an 8 MP selfie camera. The rest of the specifications of the TCL 30+ and TCL 30 are the same as the TCL 30 5G.

The TCL 30 5G’s price starts from EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 21,000), while the TCL 30+ will set you back EUR 199 (Roughly Rs 16,800) for the base model. The vanilla TCL 30’s price starts from EUR 179 (Roughly Rs 15,100). As of now, there is no mention of the three smartphones outside Europe.

TCL 30 SE, TCL 30 E Specifications

The TCL 30 SE is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage with a microSD card slot. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 70 percent of the NTSC colour gamut.

The triple-camera setup on the TCL 30 SE is the same as that on the TCL 30 5G. The TCL 30 SE also opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support but the same 10W retail charger in the box. It runs Android 12-based TCL UI out-of-the-box.

The TCL 30 E, on the other hand, shares a lot of its specifications with the SE model. The only major differences here are the dual-camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP) on the back with the TCL 30E, the 5 MP selfie camera, and the 10W charging support. Additionally, the TCL 30 E only comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The TCL 30 SE features a starting price of EUR 149 (Roughly Rs 12,550) for the base model. The TCL 30 E will set you back EUR 139 (Roughly Rs 11,700). As of now, there is no mention of the three smartphones outside Europe.

TCL Foldable Smartphone

TCL also unveiled a concept folding smartphone at MWC 2022. The TCL Ultra Flex folds inward and outward and features a 360-degree rotating hinge. TCL is yet to share specifications about the device, but we do know it will feature a main 8-inch PLP AMOLED display with a 2,460x1,860 resolution.