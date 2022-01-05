MARKET NEWS

CES 2022: TCL announces 85-inch 8K MiniLED TV, Foldable Smartphone Prototype, and more

TCL's 8K MiniLED TV arrives as the thinnest 85-inch 8K MiniLED TV.

Carlsen Martin
January 05, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

TCL recently dropped a ton of new products at CES 2022. TCL announced a new large 8K TV, six Android tablets, laptops, smart glasses, and a new concept foldable phone.

TCL Mini-LED 8K TV

One of the biggest highlights of the showcase was its new large TV, which is the thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini-LED TV. The new 85-inch 8K TV is a prototype at the moment and measures 3.9mm thick. The Mini-LED TV also boasts high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide colour gamut.

TCL Foldable Smartphone

Another major highlight was TCL’s new foldable phone titled “Project Chicago”. The prototype called “TCL Flex V” is still a work in progress and aims to offer an affordable foldable smartphone. TCL is targeting a market price of $600 to $700 for its new foldable phone, which is way below the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

TCL’s new foldable phone features a clamshell folding design like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone also features an external display for notifications but can also be used as a viewfinder for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will also pack a 3545 mAh battery. The phone opts for a 44 MP front camera and a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP secondary shooter.

TCL Book 14 Go

The TCL Book 14 Go is a budget laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chipset. It will arrive between April and June in select regions and will cost $350. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Book 14 Go will pack a 40WHr battery that is touted to deliver anywhere between 10 to 12 hours of battery life.

Other Announcements

TCL also announced six Android tablets at CES 2022, including the TCL Nxtpaper 10s, TCL Tab 10L, TCL Tab 8 4G, TCL Tkee Max, Mid, and Mini. TCL also revealed several new smart glasses, including the TCL Nxtwear Air and TCL Leiniao AR concept glasses. For more information on TCL’s showcase at CES 2022, head on over to the link.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #CES 2022 #laptops #Qualcomm #smartphones #Tablets #TCL #TV
first published: Jan 5, 2022 05:01 pm

