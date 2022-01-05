CES 2022: TCL announces 85-inch 8K MiniLED TV, Foldable Smartphone Prototype, and more

TCL recently dropped a ton of new products at CES 2022. TCL announced a new large 8K TV, six Android tablets, laptops, smart glasses, and a new concept foldable phone.

TCL Mini-LED 8K TV

One of the biggest highlights of the showcase was its new large TV, which is the thinnest 85-inch 8K Mini-LED TV. The new 85-inch 8K TV is a prototype at the moment and measures 3.9mm thick. The Mini-LED TV also boasts high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide colour gamut.

TCL Foldable Smartphone

Another major highlight was TCL’s new foldable phone titled “Project Chicago”. The prototype called “TCL Flex V” is still a work in progress and aims to offer an affordable foldable smartphone. TCL is targeting a market price of $600 to $700 for its new foldable phone, which is way below the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

TCL’s new foldable phone features a clamshell folding design like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone also features an external display for notifications but can also be used as a viewfinder for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will also pack a 3545 mAh battery. The phone opts for a 44 MP front camera and a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP secondary shooter.

TCL Book 14 Go

The TCL Book 14 Go is a budget laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chipset. It will arrive between April and June in select regions and will cost $350. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Book 14 Go will pack a 40WHr battery that is touted to deliver anywhere between 10 to 12 hours of battery life.

Other Announcements