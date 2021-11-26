MARKET NEWS

English
Technology

Spotify is testing a TikTok like video feed

Like TikTok, you can scroll through a list of vertical music videos that you can skip or like

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Spotify is the latest to ape TikTok

Spotify is the latest to ape TikTok


Spotify becomes the latest company to ape TikTok functionality and is testing a video feed of vertical music videos that are accessed with a new tab called "Discover".

Speaking with TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed the test but stopped short of saying whether the test would see a wider rollout down the line.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a company spokesperson told the publication.

“Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

Also Read: Spotify's new Netflix hub offers playlists and soundtracks from hit shows

The test was discovered by Chris Messina, who told TechCrunch that he found the feature in a TestFlight build, which is a preview build containing features that are in testing or being worked on.

The video feed allows you to navigate vertically up or down, and tap on videos to like them. You can also learn more about the song by tapping on a three-dot menu, which brings up the details.

Messina noted that the new feed was using Spotify's Canvas format that allowed artists to create videos that accompany their songs. The videos used for the feed appear to be the artists' Canvas videos but Spotify did not confirm this.

Tags: #Spotify #TikTok
first published: Nov 26, 2021 05:15 pm

