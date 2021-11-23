MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Spotify's new Netflix hub offers playlists and soundtracks from hit shows

The Netflix hub will be available for Spotify's free and premium users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Vikas SN
November 23, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST

Music streaming service Spotify has launched a Netflix hub, making it easier for users to access official soundtracks and playlists for various popular Netflix shows on its platform.

At launch, it will be available for Spotify's free and premium users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The Netflix hub will offer official playlists for shows such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block and soundtracks for shows such as Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop. It will also feature several Netflix-focused podcasts like 'Okay, Now Listen', 'Netflix Is A Daily Joke', '10/10 Would Recommend', and 'The Crown: The Official Podcast'.

"Today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re also fuelling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game’s debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it" the company said in an official blogpost.

The Swedish music streaming service is also offering exclusive content through this hub including an enhanced album experience for Netflix's new action-packed film 'The Harder They Fall' and a refreshed content destination for La Casa De Papel that includes a character match playlist quiz.

Close

Related stories

Spotify had previously launched a similar hub for Disney in July 2019, allowing users to access music from some of their favorite Disney movies and television shows.

ReadSpotify to accelerate its audiobooks expansion with Findaway purchase
Vikas SN
Tags: #Music Streaming #Netflix #Spotify #Video streaming
first published: Nov 23, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.