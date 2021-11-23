Spotify's new Netflix hub offers playlists and soundtracks from hit shows

Music streaming service Spotify has launched a Netflix hub, making it easier for users to access official soundtracks and playlists for various popular Netflix shows on its platform.

At launch, it will be available for Spotify's free and premium users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The Netflix hub will offer official playlists for shows such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block and soundtracks for shows such as Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop. It will also feature several Netflix-focused podcasts like 'Okay, Now Listen', 'Netflix Is A Daily Joke', '10/10 Would Recommend', and 'The Crown: The Official Podcast'.

"Today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re also fuelling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game’s debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it" the company said in an official blogpost.

The Swedish music streaming service is also offering exclusive content through this hub including an enhanced album experience for Netflix's new action-packed film 'The Harder They Fall' and a refreshed content destination for La Casa De Papel that includes a character match playlist quiz.

Spotify had previously launched a similar hub for Disney in July 2019, allowing users to access music from some of their favorite Disney movies and television shows.